Kanye West returns: Disgraced rapper announces stadium show in Los Angeles

Kanye West is returning to the stage in Los Angeles for his most high-profile American show in years, announcing a one-night concert at SoFi Stadium on 3rd April, billed as his "only performance in Los Angeles."

The show, which goes on general sale on Wednesday 11th March at 10 a.m. PT, comes as West, who performs as Ye, prepares to release his new album Bully on 20th March.

The roster also includes Mariah Carey, Usher, and Snoop Dogg.

Fans who pre-register for the show by pre-saving the album on his website will be entered for a chance to receive free tickets.

The announcement marks a significant moment in what has been an extraordinarily turbulent few years for one of music's most commercially powerful and personally controversial figures.

West's last public performance was a listening experience for his album Vultures in Haikou, China, on 15th September 2024.

Since 2022, his concerts have become increasingly rare following a sustained and widely condemned stream of antisemitic remarks that cost him his partnership with Adidas, his relationship with booking agency CAA, which dropped him after he tweeted a call for "death con 3 on Jewish people", and subsequent representation.

By February 2025, his then-booking agency 33 and West had also parted ways after West ran a Super Bowl advertisement directing viewers to a website selling T-shirts bearing swastikas.

Reliability has also been a concern for promoters.

West cancelled the remainder of his Saint Pablo tour in 2016 following a mental health breakdown, and in 2022 pulled out of headlining sets at both Rolling Loud Miami and Coachella just weeks before those shows.

Earlier this year, West took out a full-page advertisement in the Wall Street Journal addressing those he had hurt.

"In early 2025, I fell into a four-month long manic episode of psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behavior that destroyed my life," he wrote.

He described his antisemitic behaviour as driven by untreated mental illness and brain trauma, adding: "I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people."

He also apologised to the Black community.

"I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment and meaningful change," the ad read.

Despite everything, West has remained one of the most-streamed artists in the world, finishing tenth on Spotify's year-end 2025 list of top artists in the United States, with nearly 70 million monthly listeners on the platform.

The deal for Bully was reportedly struck in the mid-to-low seven figures.

As one of the most prominent venues gets booked for the rapper, the question of whether the industry's appetite for his comeback outweighs its memory of his controversies, appears to be answering itself.