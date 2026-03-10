 
Jason Kelce takes a dig at mom Donna's 'breaking' news

March 10, 2026

Donna Kelce is renovating her Florida home and the news became a viral meme soon after news outlets covered the “breaking” news.

The 73-year-old television personality became the subject of headlines saying, “Travis & Jason Kelce’s Mom Donna Remodeling Her Modest Florida Home” which soon circulated all over social media as users mocked the tone of an ordinary news.

As memes made rounds on social media, Donna’s son Jason Kelce did not stay behind, and mocked the TMZ headline, as he wrote on X, “BREAKING!! Sources confirm Donna Kelce’s eldest son watched 2 hours of Bluey yesterday.”

The renovation news was the most-talked-about situation on X, as more memes kept appearing.

“Does anyone have an update on Donna Kelce’s house situation, I’ve been worried about her doors and windows all weekend, we can’t just move on from this,” one X user wrote. While reacting to Travis’ decision to stay in NFL, a fan wrote, “travis would do anything but help his mom renovate.” 

After Travis and Taylor Swift’s wedding became a new concern of fans given his decision to play this year, someone wrote, “Does this have anything to do with donna kelce remodeling her florida home?”

Donna herself was in on the joke as she reshared Jason’s post on her Instagram account.

Apart from the memes, the remodeling is currently underway in Donna’s two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,434-square-foot home in Orlando.

