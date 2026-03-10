Margot Robbie stuns in new hairstyle during Paris Fashion Week

Margot Robbie debuted a striking new hairstyle at Paris Fashion Week, swapping her long blonde locks for a blunt bob with a fringe that turned heads at the Chanel women's ready-to-wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show on Monday, 9th March.

The Wuthering Heights star, 35, arrived at the Chanel show in Paris with an almost shoulder-length cut that sat inches above her collarbone, a significant departure from the longer style she had been wearing throughout her recent press tour.

She kept accessories minimal, carrying a grey bag on a silver chain with a scarf in hand, and skipped jewellery aside from a few small hoop earrings that peeked out beneath the bob.

Her make-up was equally understated, a natural finish with a blush-coloured lip.

The appearance comes during the press tour for Wuthering Heights, Emerald Fennell's adaptation of the classic novel in which Robbie plays Catherine Earnshaw opposite Jacob Elordi.

Since January, Robbie has been turning heads with gothic, 18th-century-inspired looks that nod directly to the film's dark romantic aesthetic, a continuation of her well-established habit of using her character as a muse for red carpet dressing.

Three years ago, she did the same when she became a real-life Barbie during the press campaign for the 2023 blockbuster of the same name.

The new bob marks another bold style moment in what has already been a visually memorable awards season run for one of Hollywood's most reliably watchable red carpet presences.