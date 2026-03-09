Jamie Lynn Spears announces bittersweet news after sister Britney's arrest

The Spears sisters have had a rocky relationship over the years

Britney Spears’ younger sister Jamie is feeling all the emotions as she opens up about a family milestone.

On Monday, March 9, Jamie Lynn Spears took to Instagram to reveal that her eldest daughter Maddie just had her senior prom, ignoring the noise around Britney’s recent DUI arrest by limiting the comments section.

“SENIOR PROM,” Jamie, 34, gushed in the caption. “I am fine, totally not cryingggg,” added the actress, who is also mom to 8-year-old Ivey.

The doting mom made sure to capture every single moment, from the process of getting ready to the final look featuring a beautiful white dress. Maddie posed with her little sister, friends, and prom date. The final slide showed a hilarious close-up snapshot of Jamie in tears.

It was the first time a Spears family member spoke out after Britney, 41, was arrested Wednesday night for driving under the influence. A spokesperson for the Princess of Pop said at the time that Spears’ loved ones were putting together a long overdue support plan for her. Whether that included Jamie is unclear, as the sisters have had a rocky relationship throughout the years.

After years of very public ups-and-downs, Britney and Jamie finally seemed to reconcile, reuniting in 2023. That same year, Jamie spoke positively about Britney in a Variety interview, revealing the advice she gave to Maddie about dealing with bullying due to her famous aunt: “You should be so proud. Look what your family’s done and accomplished.”

Jamie added, “I have nothing but absolute love for every single one of my family members.”