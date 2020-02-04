Can't connect right now! retry
Jennifer Lopez, Shakira celebrate their epic performance at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Tuesday Feb 04, 2020

MIAMI: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira mesmerised the audience with their with their astounding performance at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

The superstars turned the show into a huge dance party, amusing the sold-out crowd with their famous hits.

Both the singers took to Twitter to celebrate their epic performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show that received a massive applause from the admirers around the world.

The performance, at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, was a high-energy celebration of culture and abs, as both women showcased soaring vocals and thunderous dance routines.

Jennifer and Shakira responded to their celebrity friends and fans who sent them compliments on their social media pages.

"Thank you to my incredible team for the most epic halftime I could have ever imagined." Jennifer tweeted, alongside a video of her much-talked-about pole dance from the performance. "I love you guys so much".

Meanwhile, Shakira, who turned 43 on Sunday, tweeted: "The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for. We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn't have done it without all of you!"

