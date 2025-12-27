Holly Ramsay arrives in Bath ahead of wedding to Adam Peaty

Holly Ramsay is the daughter of celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay

Holly Ramsay looked effortlessly stylish in a white coat as she headed to Bath with her family ahead of her high-profile A-list wedding to Adam Peaty on Sunday.

The daughter of celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay, 25, was joined by her soon-to-be husband, 30, who sported a black jacket and cream baseball cap.

For those unfamiliar, the couple are getting married at Bath Abbey on December 27, and it's been reported that his mother, Caroline, has changed her statement surrounding the wedding amid the family feud which has seen Adam's parents disinvited from the ceremony.

A family member told The Sun: 'She will not be there because it would be too sad and she doesn't want to spoil his big day.'

Joining the flock were Holly's sister Tilly, 24, her boyfriend Henry Farrow and her twin brother Jack Scott, 25.

Earlier in the day, Adam gave fans a glimpse into his pre-wedding pampering regime after spending the day with fiancée Holly Ramsay's family.

