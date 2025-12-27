Brooklyn Beckham rings in Christmas courtside with tennis star Reilly Opelka

Brooklyn was seen giving it his best shot on the court alongside Reilly

Brooklyn Beckham got into the Christmas spirit by spending time with he famous sportsman and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

It comes after his public fallout with his father, David, and reports that he had blocked his entire family on Instagram.

The update also follows comments from his brother Cruz, who set the record straight amid ongoing speculation that Brooklyn had blocked his whole family on Instagram, including parents David and Victoria, and even his younger sister Harper, 14.

Brooklyn has now shared a sneak peek into his Christmas Day in the US, playing tennis with American professional player Reilly Opelka as well as Nicola's brother Bradley.

Brooklyn was seen giving it his best shot on the court alongside Reilly in a short clip of the match shared by both on their Instagram Stories.

This comes after Brooklyn declared his wife Nicola his 'everything' in loved-up Instagram post on Christmas Day, amid reports that he had blocked his family on the platform.

Brooklyn is also no longer following his mother and father on the picture-based sharing platform.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn's wife Nicola, 30, does not follow David and Victoria either, and they no longer follow her.

He shared a snap of himself and the heiress, 30, holding hands while celebrating the festive season with her billionaire parents in Miami, Florida.