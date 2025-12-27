Dua Lipa celebrates Christmas with Callum Turner and both families

The singer could be seen cosying up to the actor as he kissed her on the cheek

Dua Lipa got into the Christmas spirit with her fiancé, Callum Turner, in a new post shared with fans on Instagram.

The Albanian pop star is spending the festive period with her husband-to-be.

It comes after Dua dropped jaw-dropping pictures showing off her fit physique in a skin-baring two-piece after concluding the Latin America leg of her Radical Optimism tour in Mexico City last week.

In the new snaps, the singer could be seen cosying up to the actor as he kissed her on the cheek.

In another photo, the pair flashed big smiles as Dua lay on Callum while he sat on the sofa.

It appeared to be a close-knit family affair, with Dua sharing snaps of her parents, Anesa and Dukagjin as well as her younger siblings Rina and Gjin.

Callum's mother, Rosemary was also included in the festivities.

Despite her fortunes, Dua and her family played the lottery and could be seen with scratch cards.

Alongside the snaps, Dua penned: 'It's all about the Love... and absolutely smashing the cooking this year (all the stars aligned for me after not being in a kitchen for 6 months!!) HAPPY HOLIDAYS EVERYONE!! SENDING YOU ALL SO MUCH LOVE!!!!!'

Fans were in awe of Dua's cooking as they flooded her with compliments in the replies.