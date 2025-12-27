 
Geo News

Dua Lipa celebrates Christmas with Callum Turner and both families

Fans were in awe of Dua's cooking as they flooded her with compliments in the replies

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 27, 2025

The singer could be seen cosying up to the actor as he kissed her on the cheek
The singer could be seen cosying up to the actor as he kissed her on the cheek

Dua Lipa got into the Christmas spirit with her fiancé, Callum Turner, in a new post shared with fans on Instagram. 

The Albanian pop star is spending the festive period with her husband-to-be.

It comes after Dua dropped jaw-dropping pictures showing off her fit physique in a skin-baring two-piece after concluding the Latin America leg of her Radical Optimism tour in Mexico City last week.

In the new snaps, the singer could be seen cosying up to the actor as he kissed her on the cheek.

In another photo, the pair flashed big smiles as Dua lay on Callum while he sat on the sofa.

It appeared to be a close-knit family affair, with Dua sharing snaps of her parents, Anesa and Dukagjin as well as her younger siblings Rina and Gjin.

Callum's mother, Rosemary was also included in the festivities. 

Despite her fortunes, Dua and her family played the lottery and could be seen with scratch cards.

Alongside the snaps, Dua penned: 'It's all about the Love... and absolutely smashing the cooking this year (all the stars aligned for me after not being in a kitchen for 6 months!!) HAPPY HOLIDAYS EVERYONE!! SENDING YOU ALL SO MUCH LOVE!!!!!'

Fans were in awe of Dua's cooking as they flooded her with compliments in the replies.

More From Entertainment

Adele celebrates Christmas with Rich Paul's family amid UK-US talks
Adele celebrates Christmas with Rich Paul's family amid UK-US talks
Brooklyn Beckham rings in Christmas courtside with tennis star Reilly Opelka
Brooklyn Beckham rings in Christmas courtside with tennis star Reilly Opelka
Holly Ramsay arrives in Bath ahead of wedding to Adam Peaty
Holly Ramsay arrives in Bath ahead of wedding to Adam Peaty
Justin Trudeau returns to children after Katy Perry's major snub
Justin Trudeau returns to children after Katy Perry's major snub
North West follows in dad Kanye's fashion footsteps as she debuts grillz
North West follows in dad Kanye's fashion footsteps as she debuts grillz
Travis Kelce's new potential career unveiled ahead of Taylor Swift wedding
Travis Kelce's new potential career unveiled ahead of Taylor Swift wedding