Adele celebrates Christmas with Rich Paul's family amid UK-US talks

Adele was spotted with her fiancé, Rich Paul, and his children as they got into the Christmas spirit by attending a party on Thursday evening.

The Love in The Dark singer, 37, looked graceful in a festive outfit as she joined the sports agent, 45, and his three children for a holiday soiree at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.

Paul brought along his children, Reonna and teenage sons Richie and Zane.

The Skyfall hitmaker-who reportedly wants her beau Rich to spend more time with her in England-cut a chic figure in a bright red sweater layered over a white button-down shirt.

She completed her look with black pants and carried a matching clutch for their holiday outing.

Meanwhile, her fiancé kept things low-key figure in a stylish black outfit featuring a leather bomber jacket paired with a baseball cap.

His sons walked behind him, while his daughter stayed close to Adele, as the couple left the party together.

The rare outing comes amid reports that the couple are navigating discussions about where to base their future home.

A source told Radar Online: 'Adele's said her heart belongs in the U.K. She's a Brit deep down and misses her friends and family there. Ideally, it would be great to spend six months in England and six months in the States, but that's not compatible with Rich's work.'

The Easy on Me singer revealed her engagement last August when she told a fan she was getting married.

Adele and Rich Paul began dating in 2021, and the singer began calling him her husband in 2023.