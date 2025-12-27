 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian shares surprise beauty confession in Christmas Eve vlog

Kim Kardashian opens up about re-piercing her ears during Hawaii trip

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 27, 2025

Kim paired the earrings as well as shimmering silver bracelets with a vintage Mugler ensemble
Kim paired the earrings as well as shimmering silver bracelets with a vintage Mugler ensemble 

Kim Kardashian looked pretty as she revealed that she had her ears pierced at a famous accessory store during a trio to Hawaii.

It comes after the 45-year-old SKIMS founder raised eyebrows over the absence of her eldest daughter, North West, from photos of her Christmas Eve party.

In a recent Christmas Eve vlog shared with fans on Friday via TikTok, Kim revealed that she had the piercings done at Claire's.

'Hey guys, so I just want you to know that I recently got my ears pierced at Claire's in Hawaii. And I have these tiny little earrings in,' Kardashian explained to the camera.


'All I like to wear is my Claire's earrings,' she continued while taking them out. 'Because for the longest time, I didn't have my ears pierced.'

The TV personality then added, 'Every time I put in an earring, I would like... have to re-pierce it. So, I thought that I would make life easy and just get them done again.

'As much as I love my Claire's earrings, every once in a while, a girl's gotta step it up and put on some Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.' 

The reality star later paired the earrings as well as shimmering silver bracelets with a vintage Mugler ensemble. 

More From Entertainment

Adele celebrates Christmas with Rich Paul's family amid UK-US talks
Adele celebrates Christmas with Rich Paul's family amid UK-US talks
Brooklyn Beckham rings in Christmas courtside with tennis star Reilly Opelka
Brooklyn Beckham rings in Christmas courtside with tennis star Reilly Opelka
Holly Ramsay arrives in Bath ahead of wedding to Adam Peaty
Holly Ramsay arrives in Bath ahead of wedding to Adam Peaty
Justin Trudeau returns to children after Katy Perry's major snub
Justin Trudeau returns to children after Katy Perry's major snub
North West follows in dad Kanye's fashion footsteps as she debuts grillz
North West follows in dad Kanye's fashion footsteps as she debuts grillz
Travis Kelce's new potential career unveiled ahead of Taylor Swift wedding
Travis Kelce's new potential career unveiled ahead of Taylor Swift wedding