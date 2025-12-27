Kim Kardashian shares surprise beauty confession in Christmas Eve vlog

Kim paired the earrings as well as shimmering silver bracelets with a vintage Mugler ensemble

Kim Kardashian looked pretty as she revealed that she had her ears pierced at a famous accessory store during a trio to Hawaii.

It comes after the 45-year-old SKIMS founder raised eyebrows over the absence of her eldest daughter, North West, from photos of her Christmas Eve party.

In a recent Christmas Eve vlog shared with fans on Friday via TikTok, Kim revealed that she had the piercings done at Claire's.

'Hey guys, so I just want you to know that I recently got my ears pierced at Claire's in Hawaii. And I have these tiny little earrings in,' Kardashian explained to the camera.





'All I like to wear is my Claire's earrings,' she continued while taking them out. 'Because for the longest time, I didn't have my ears pierced.'

The TV personality then added, 'Every time I put in an earring, I would like... have to re-pierce it. So, I thought that I would make life easy and just get them done again.

'As much as I love my Claire's earrings, every once in a while, a girl's gotta step it up and put on some Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.'

