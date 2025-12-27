Simon Cowell brings Lauren and ex girlfriend together for Barbados getaway

Cowell and Seymour, were together for six years before calling time on their romance

Simon Cowell brought two women together on a trip to Barbados- one from his past and one from his present.

The X Factor creator, 66, made a bold move by spending Christmas with both his partner, Lauren Silverman, and his ex-girl friend, Terri Seymour during a festive family getaway.

What caught fans' attention was a photograph shared on DailyMail, showing Silverman, 48, and entertainment reporter Seymour, 51 strolling along the beach together, looking relaxed and in high spirits.

The two women appeared comfortable in each other's company, laughing and chatting as they walked barefoot along the sand.

Cowell and Seymour, were together for six years before calling time on their romance.

Silverman has previously described Seymour as 'family' and insisted there has never been any rivalry between them.

The outing comes after the socialite recently changed her Instagram handle to Lauren Cowell.

Lauren has been in relationship with the music since 2013. She shares Eric, 11 with Simon, 66, and is also mother to Adam, 19, from her previous marriage.

The trio are known to spend time together, and previously vacationed ]during the Easter holidays in 2023 and 2024.