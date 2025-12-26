 
Justin Trudeau returns to children after Katy Perry's major snub

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau made their debut as a couple in October

Geo News Digital Desk
December 26, 2025

Justin Trudeau returns to children after Katy Perry's major snub

Justin Trudeau appeared to be leaning on his children after getting snubbed by his new girlfriend Katy Perry.

The former Canadian prime minister turned 54 on December 25. Taking to his official Facebook account, he wished his followers a “Merry Christmas,” alongside a sweet snapshot of himself posing with his kids.

Justin and his estranged wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, welcomed their older son, Xavier Trudeau, in 2007, followed by daughter Ella-Grace in 2009. Sophie gave birth to their younger son, Hadrien, in 2014.

They announced their separation after 18 years of marriage in August 2023.

In July 2025, the politician first sparked romance rumours after they were spotted on a casual dinner date at Le Violon in Montreal.

In September the two were photographed sharing PDA on Perry's yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara.

The couple made their debut as a couple on October 25, 2025, when they were photographed holding hands while leaving the Crazy Horse cabaret show in Paris to celebrate Perry’s 41st birthday.

It is pertinent to note that while the new couple made a joint appearance on the pop star’s first birthday since they started dating, Perry didn’t make any public gesture of marking her new boyfriend's first birthday together 

