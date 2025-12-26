 
Travis Kelce's new potential career unveiled ahead of Taylor Swift wedding

Geo News Digital Desk
December 26, 2025

Travis Kelce seems to have already planned his career switch ahead of his wedding with Taylor Swift, as his football career nears its end.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been facing retirement rumours since the last NFL season ,but he came back for this season, to end his career on a good note.

However, things did not go as planned as the star athlete and his team had a bad performance year again, and sports fans seem convinced the Christmas game was his last home game.

Despite Kelce remaining uncertain about his retirement in the press interviews, insiders claim they already know his future career steps.

They shared that the fiancées plan to spend most of their time in Los Angeles after their marriage next year, and his managers have been spotted with the big names of Hollywood.

“It looks like they have a project on the go,” a source told Page Six.

“He is talking to Jeff about a show similar to Curb that would follow him around. He would be playing himself, but … he wants to act,” the source said, referring to producer Jeff Shaffer’s Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The industry insider shared that given his charismatic on-screen appearance, it is highly unlikely he would give up on a career in the media. 

With experience in acting, a successful podcast show, and a potential partner in Jason Kelce if the two wanted to start a sports analysis show, there’s a wide range of projects Kelce could take on and do well in. 

