Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Beyoncé, Jay-Z stay seated during Super Bowl national anthem for Black Lives Matter?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 04, 2020

Beyoncé, Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy remained seated during Demi Lovato’s powerful Super Bowl performance of the national anthem / Photo: Entertainment Weekly

Demi Lovato may have sent chills with her power-packed performance of the national anthem at the Super Bowl but that didn't come in the way of those standing firmly behind their political beliefs.

Beyoncé, Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy caught the attention of the public after TMZ posted a video of the family staying seated during Lovato’s powerful Super Bowl performance.

The 50-year-old rapper had last year entered a partnership with the NFL for events and social activist last year.

He had also drawn quite some flak for supporting ex-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick over his decision to kneel during the national anthem in protest of the police brutality rampant against black Americans.

While the power couple has yet to address the criticism they are receiving now over their decision to not stand up during the Super Bowl anthem, Jay-Z had earlier voiced his views already.

Talking to The New York Times last week, he said: “As long as real people are being hurt and marginalized and losing family members, then yes, I can take a couple rounds of negative press.”

Thirty-two-year-old Kaepernick on the other hand, who had drawn quite some backlash over his way of protesting, had told NFL Media back in 2016: “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.”

He further added that for him “this is bigger than football.”

More From Entertainment:

Super Bowl TV audience rises slightly to 99.9 million viewers

Super Bowl TV audience rises slightly to 99.9 million viewers
First issue of desi comic book that grabbed twitteratis' imagination is now in print

First issue of desi comic book that grabbed twitteratis' imagination is now in print
Captain Marvel joining hands with Wolverine?

Captain Marvel joining hands with Wolverine?

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor shower love, affection on each other

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor shower love, affection on each other
Demi Lovato addresses Super Bowl moment: 'I was so excited, I blacked out'

Demi Lovato addresses Super Bowl moment: 'I was so excited, I blacked out'
Harry, Meghan joining hands with Jennifer Lopez, Kim K's endorsement company?

Harry, Meghan joining hands with Jennifer Lopez, Kim K's endorsement company?
How many people are really watching 'The Mandalorian'?

How many people are really watching 'The Mandalorian'?

#OscarsSoWhite (and male) looks headed for a sequel

#OscarsSoWhite (and male) looks headed for a sequel
Harvey Weinstein trial revives #MeToo, a hashtag with movement's longevity

Harvey Weinstein trial revives #MeToo, a hashtag with movement's longevity
'Hamilton' musical featuring original Broadway cast to be released in cinemas

'Hamilton' musical featuring original Broadway cast to be released in cinemas
'Bad Boys for Life' victorious at N. American box office

'Bad Boys for Life' victorious at N. American box office
Kate Middleton, Prince William brush shoulders with showbiz stars at BAFTA

Kate Middleton, Prince William brush shoulders with showbiz stars at BAFTA

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM