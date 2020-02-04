Beyoncé, Jay-Z stay seated during Super Bowl national anthem for Black Lives Matter?

Beyoncé, Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy remained seated during Demi Lovato’s powerful Super Bowl performance of the national anthem / Photo: Entertainment Weekly

Demi Lovato may have sent chills with her power-packed performance of the national anthem at the Super Bowl but that didn't come in the way of those standing firmly behind their political beliefs.

Beyoncé, Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy caught the attention of the public after TMZ posted a video of the family staying seated during Lovato’s powerful Super Bowl performance.

The 50-year-old rapper had last year entered a partnership with the NFL for events and social activist last year.

He had also drawn quite some flak for supporting ex-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick over his decision to kneel during the national anthem in protest of the police brutality rampant against black Americans.

While the power couple has yet to address the criticism they are receiving now over their decision to not stand up during the Super Bowl anthem, Jay-Z had earlier voiced his views already.

Talking to The New York Times last week, he said: “As long as real people are being hurt and marginalized and losing family members, then yes, I can take a couple rounds of negative press.”

Thirty-two-year-old Kaepernick on the other hand, who had drawn quite some backlash over his way of protesting, had told NFL Media back in 2016: “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.”

He further added that for him “this is bigger than football.”