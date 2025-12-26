Timothée Chalamet faces REAL danger in ‘Marty Supreme’ paddle scene

Timothée Chalamet went all out for his role in Marty Supreme, doing a tough paddling scene himself without using a stunt double.

The 29-year-old actor, known for fully committing to his roles, didn’t hesitate even when the scene became very real.

In the film, Chalamet plays Marty Mauser, a table tennis player who is passionate to succeed no matter how embarrassing or hard the challenge.

One scene showed Kevin O’Leary’s character, Milton Rockwell, paddling Marty.

However, the team first planned to use a stunt double and a padded prop but the fake paddle broke and was replaced with a real wooden one, making the scene more intense.

O’Leary said he checked with Chalamet before filming, “I said, ‘Timmy, I’m going to have to belt your ass, are you sure you want to do this?’ And he said, ‘I don’t give a s---. Let’s do it.’” The actor went through several takes, leaving marks, and O’Leary joked, “He immortalised his ass on film.”

Moreover, fans have been talking about the scene online, who are majorly impressed by Chalamet’s commitment to making it look real.

The Dune actor’s dedication highlighted why he is one of the most fearless actors of his generation.

Marty Supreme, which also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara and Fran Drescher, premiered in theaters on Christmas Day.