How 'Big Brother' star Mickey Lee died at just 35?

Reality star Mickey Lee passes away at 35 from cardiac arrests

Mickey Lee, reality star who appeared on the most recent season of CBS show Big Brother, died at the age of 35.

The star’s family confirmed the news on December 26 through an Instagram post.

In their statement, the family shared, “With profound sadness, the family of Mickey Lee announces her transition on Christmas in the early evening.”

They shared that Mickey left a deep impact on viewers, friends and fellow housemates through her time on the show.

“Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on Big Brother, where her authenticity, strength and spirit left a lasting impression,” the statement continued.

However, family went on to say that she would be remembered for the joy she brought to others lives and the real connections she made both on and off screen.

According to a GoFundMe page, which was created days before her death, revealed that Lee was receiving treatment in the intensive care unit after suffering a “series of cardiac arrests.”

Lee was originally from Jacksonville, Florida and later lived in Atlanta, where she worked as an event curator.

On Big Brother, she was known for her energy, honesty and bold personality, which quickly made her a fan favourite.

Moreover, former Big Brother contestants also shared messages of love and sadness online, with Rachel Reilly writing that Mickey shared “so much light” and was an “amazing soul.”