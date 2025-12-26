Nicole Kidman celebrates lowkey holiday season after 'tumultuous' year

Nicole Kidman keeps daughters close at first Christmas amid divorce case

Nicole Kidman celebrated the family she has left, this Christmas, marking her first holiday season since her separation from Keith Urban.

The 58-year-old actress flew to Australia with daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, and planned to spend a low-key holiday together.

The Nine Perfect Strangers star was seen attending a Christmas party earlier this week, and an insider close to her told People Magazine that “this is all she wanted after a tumultuous fall. She just wanted to celebrate Christmas at home.”

The source added that the Babygirl actress was “very excited” to be spending the holiday at home with daughters.

As for the country singer, his Christmas plans are unknown after he signed a parenting plan with his wife of almost 25 years after they confirmed their split in September.

Their representatives cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, and Kidman filed for divorce and custody of their daughters as the primary parent.

In their agreement, they settled for a parenting plan that requires them to “refrain from speaking negatively about each other or their families.”