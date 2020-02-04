Rishi Kapoor dismisses speculations about his health, thanks fans for concern

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has dismissed speculations regarding his health after he was hospitalized in New Delhi last week.

Rishi has now returned to Mumbai from hospital.

The actor took to Twitter where he thanked his fans and followers for their concerns about his health.

“Dear family, friends, foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health. Thank you.”

About his disease, he said “I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized.”

He added, “I was running a slight fever and on investigation, Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia, was detected and is being cured.”

The 102 Not Out actor dismissed speculations about his health, saying “People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai.”

It may be noted here that the 67-year-old actor returned to India in September last year after undergoing treatment for cancer in US for almost a year.

On the work front, Rishi has announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film The Intern. He would be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in his next film.