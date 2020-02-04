Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Feb 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Rishi Kapoor dismisses speculations about his health, thanks fans for concern

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 04, 2020

Rishi Kapoor dismisses speculations about his health, thanks fans for concern

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has dismissed speculations regarding his health after he was hospitalized in New Delhi last week.

Rishi has now returned to Mumbai from hospital.

The actor took to Twitter where he thanked his fans and followers for their concerns about his health.

“Dear family, friends, foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health. Thank you.”

About his disease, he said “I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized.”

He added, “I was running a slight fever and on investigation, Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia, was detected and is being cured.”

The 102 Not Out actor dismissed speculations about his health, saying “People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai.”

It may be noted here that the 67-year-old actor returned to India in September last year after undergoing treatment for cancer in US for almost a year.

On the work front, Rishi has announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film The Intern. He would be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in his next film.

More From Bollywood:

Alia Bhatt, despite basking in fame and glory, knows how to spend wisely

Alia Bhatt, despite basking in fame and glory, knows how to spend wisely
Karan Johar responds to allegations of 'Takht' being anti-Muslim

Karan Johar responds to allegations of 'Takht' being anti-Muslim
Katrina Kaif’s BTS video from 'Sooryavanshi' goes viral

Katrina Kaif’s BTS video from 'Sooryavanshi' goes viral
Disha Patani’s inner persona will leave you in shock

Disha Patani’s inner persona will leave you in shock
Disha Patani addresses her rumoured relationship with Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani addresses her rumoured relationship with Tiger Shroff
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' to wrap soon after romantic scenes

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' to wrap soon after romantic scenes
Janhvi Kapoor admits to still be holding on to traditionalist values

Janhvi Kapoor admits to still be holding on to traditionalist values
Alaya F thinks she got her big Bollywood break through talent not family links

Alaya F thinks she got her big Bollywood break through talent not family links
Shah Rukh Khan's adorable reply to young fan takes the internet by storm

Shah Rukh Khan's adorable reply to young fan takes the internet by storm
Arjun Kapoor draws concerns after sustaining 'basic' injury while shooting

Arjun Kapoor draws concerns after sustaining 'basic' injury while shooting
Anil Kapoor's secret to a long steady career in Bollywood

Anil Kapoor's secret to a long steady career in Bollywood
Salman Khan’s sister Arpita’s adorable photo with kids wins hearts

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita’s adorable photo with kids wins hearts

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM