Bollywood
Friday Mar 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Shabana Azmi self-isolates after returning from Europe

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 20, 2020

Shabana Azmi flew back to India on March 15 after a trip to Budapest, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak 

Bollywood veteran actor Shabana Azmi, after returning home from the coronavirus epicenter in Europe, has announced that she will be going into self-isolation.

The actor flew back to India on March 15 after a trip to Budapest, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak which has shifted its epicenter from China to Europe with major countries reporting a surging increase of confirmed cases as well as deaths.

"I have returned from Budapest on 15th March morn and am practising self isolation till March 30," she tweeted on Thursday.

The infectious disease, which has been termed a global pandemic by the World Health Organization, has affected over 252,773 people worldwide and has taken the lives of over 10,405.

Numerous Bollywood celebrities have also taken it upon themselves to practise and preach social distancing and self-isolation. This includes Priyanka Chopra, Kartik Aaryan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and many others.

