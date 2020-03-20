Kourtney Kardashian thinks God is punishing the world with coronavirus pandemic

Kourtney Kardashian told her 8 million followers how the global pandemic is nothing but God’s punishment

The coronavirus pandemic has most definitely opened the eyes of many in various ways and for Kourtney Kardashian, the awakening was more spiritual.

Turning to her Instagram Story, the reality TV star told her 8 million followers how the global pandemic and the consequences it has brought about on the world are nothing but God’s punishment for mankind.

Sharing Biblical verses, the fashion icon wrote: “Whenever I hold back the rain or send locusts to eat up the crops or send an epidemic on my people.”

“If they pray to me and repent and turn away from the evil they have been doing, then I will hear them in heaven, forgive their sins and make their land prosperous again,” the passage further said.

Prior to this, Kourtney had earlier caught attention over her corona-related post as well in which she shared a quote from late psychic Sylvia Browne’s 2008-released book.

The quote had seemingly predicted COVID-19 as it read: “In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments. Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again 10 years later, and then disappear completely.”