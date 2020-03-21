Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Mar 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Kartik Aaryan's #CoronaStopKaroNa monologue bags praises

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 21, 2020

Kartik Aaryan dropped the video where he is visibly fuming over the negligence on coronavirus

Kartik Aaryan has become the talk of town over his fiery monologue urging people to be more responsible during the coronavirus pandemic.

The heartthrob turned to his social media to drop the video where he is visibly fuming over the negligence being shown by most people while health officials around the world preach caution and care, encouraging the public to self-isolate.

During the PSA spanning over two minutes, the actor also brings up acclaimed immunologist Anthony Fauci saying he would be appalled to see the crowd at Juhu Beach in Mumbai.

The video was received with applause from not just fans but also industry insiders including Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and others.Kartik Aaryan has currently taken over the internet with his fiery monologue urging people to be more responsible during the coronavirus pandemic.

The heartthrob turned to his social media to drop the video where he is visibly fuming over the negligence being shown by most people while health officials around the world preach caution and care, encouraging the public to self-isolate.

During the PSA spanning over two minutes, the actor also brings up acclaimed immunologist Anthony Fauci saying he would be appalled to see the crowd at Juhu Beach in Mumbai.

The video was received with applause from not just fans but also industry insiders including Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and others. 

More From Bollywood:

Corona-affected Kanika Kapoor gets an earful from Sona Mohapatra over 'negligence'

Corona-affected Kanika Kapoor gets an earful from Sona Mohapatra over 'negligence'
Ananya Panday in a relationship? Punit Malhotra may have the answer

Ananya Panday in a relationship? Punit Malhotra may have the answer
Anupam Kher lauds Mumbai airport for safety and security measures

Anupam Kher lauds Mumbai airport for safety and security measures
Rashami Desai opens up on how she battled ‘deep depression’

Rashami Desai opens up on how she battled ‘deep depression’
Akshay Kumar urges public to stay at home or efforts against corona will go in vain

Akshay Kumar urges public to stay at home or efforts against corona will go in vain
Shah Rukh Khan requests fans to take the coronavirus more seriously

Shah Rukh Khan requests fans to take the coronavirus more seriously
Kanika Kapoor gets FIR filed against her after testing positive for coronavirus

Kanika Kapoor gets FIR filed against her after testing positive for coronavirus
Alia and Shaheen Bhatt find a way to spend time with family while self-isolating

Alia and Shaheen Bhatt find a way to spend time with family while self-isolating
Rishi Kapoor shares his words on Kanika Kapoor testing positive for coronavirus

Rishi Kapoor shares his words on Kanika Kapoor testing positive for coronavirus
Shahid Kapoor made Karisma Kapoor give 15 retakes in 'Dil To Pagal Hai'

Shahid Kapoor made Karisma Kapoor give 15 retakes in 'Dil To Pagal Hai'
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif show off their hidden talent amid coronavirus lockdown

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif show off their hidden talent amid coronavirus lockdown
Sara Ali Khan snapped sporting mask at Mumbai airport

Sara Ali Khan snapped sporting mask at Mumbai airport

Latest

view all