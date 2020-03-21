Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Mar 21 2020
Rashami Desai opens up on how she battled ‘deep depression’

Saturday Mar 21, 2020

Rashami Desai opens up on how she battled ‘deep depression’. Photo: India West

Television actor Rashami Desai recently revealed a shocking piece of information revolving her emotional health and fans were left in worry and shock.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Rashami spoke at length about her experinces with depression and how she managed to come out on top. She was quoted saying, “I was in deep depression for almost four years and I really wanted to leave life. I did not want to see anybody’s face. You know when you expect something and get something else and life will give you surprises in many ways and when you are not ready to accept the reality, you somehow find it difficult.”

Through her professional endeavors Rashami was able to face her issues head on as they provided an anchor for her feelings. 

“Professionally I was always doing good because I was always loyal to my work and I used to feel happy while working. In fact, that was the only thing which helped me come out of depression. It gave me more power and a reality check. Personally, whatever I was going through, I never let that affect my work.”

