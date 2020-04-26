Boxer Amir Khan distributes food boxes to the elderly in UK

Amir had offered to give his 60,000 square foot four-storey building to help people affected by the coronavirus

British Pakistani boxer Amir Khan has been busy helping the underprivileged since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.



On the first of Ramadan, the former world champion shared some video clips and photos wherein he could be seen packing boxes then driving to the homes of the elderly to give food boxes.

Amir wrote, “Packing boxes then driving to elderly peoples home to give food boxes. I’m fasting today, I can imagine what they going through.”

He went on to say “Take a minute out and think about those who are hungry and need our help.”



Earlier, Amir had offered to give his 60,000 square foot four-storey building to help people affected by the coronavirus.

The boxer took to Instagram and shared a photo with the same building at the back and wrote, “I am aware of how difficult it is for the public to get a hospital bed in this tragic time.”

He added, “I am prepared to give my 60,000 square foot 4 story building which is due to be a wedding hall and retail outlet to help people affected by the coronavirus.”