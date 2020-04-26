Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Apr 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Raveena Tandon’s new initiative aims to curtail spread of misinformation during pandemic

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 26, 2020

Raveena Randon also spoke about first-hand experiences about rumours on the internet

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon is one of the handful of voices in the industry, using her star power to shed light on different issues, especially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor has now turned to her Instagram to talk about her new initiative #JeetegaIndiaJeetengeHum, which mainly focuses on curtailing the spread of misinformation about Covid-19 as well as urging the public to be kinder to those risking their lives on the front lines.

“We have been watching on TV the attacks on the angels of mercy, as I would call the medical professionals, who are at the moment at the forefront in this war against Covid-19. Doctors and nurses are out there, our soldiers who are battling selflessly without caring for their lives,” she said during an interview to Hindustan Times.

“And then to see some ungrateful people attack them, spit on them, heave unruly, and throw stones and bricks at them… to see our doctors bleeding and going through this, and yet still fearlessly stepping out every day, disheartens me,” she added.

View this post on Instagram

#️thankyou #medicalcommunity ️ I nominate @sonu_sood @theshilpashetty @thejohnabraham Friends,As we come together to fight the challenges posed by the Coronavirus Pandemic,I would like you to think of all those doctors, nurses and health-workers, quietly working with diligence and dignity,away from their homes and families,so that our present and future remains secure. Lately we have all heard unfortunate reports of our healthcare workers being harassed and attacked.This is a tragic happening we must all confront together. Please do not fall prey to fake news and false rumours, which may fuel violence against our medical community. The least we can do is to protect those who are doing everything to keep us safe and the one thing we owe them is a debt of gratitude.Thank you and stay safe!

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on

Speaking about first-hand experiences about rumours on the internet, Raveena said further: “Unfortunately, a lot of these little bits of ignorance are playing their part, and people are falling prey to false news and rumours about what coronavirus is all about, how it is spreading, otherwise why would reasonable, thinking people start attacking the doctors who are out there to save them. They have been victims of some kind of brain washing or something. This needs to be rectified. One needs to go out and make people aware that they are there only to save your life.”

More From Bollywood:

Arjun Kapoor sets the record straight on overly critical acting reviews

Arjun Kapoor sets the record straight on overly critical acting reviews
Amitabh Bachchan reveals a bat came into his home amid COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan reveals a bat came into his home amid COVID-19
Salman Khan urges people to take necessary precautions to stay safe

Salman Khan urges people to take necessary precautions to stay safe
Irrfan Khan’s mother passes away in Jaipur

Irrfan Khan’s mother passes away in Jaipur
Priyanka Chopra clings on to Indian roots as she puts on a saree at home with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra clings on to Indian roots as she puts on a saree at home with Nick Jonas
Salman Khan orders eggs, chicken for Panvel villagers amid lockdown

Salman Khan orders eggs, chicken for Panvel villagers amid lockdown
Anil Kapoor's biceps are the result of hard work, not 'supplements'

Anil Kapoor's biceps are the result of hard work, not 'supplements'
Kiara Advani think the planet is 'filtering itself’

Kiara Advani think the planet is 'filtering itself’
Taspsee Pannu lists down her most beloved travel destinations

Taspsee Pannu lists down her most beloved travel destinations
Karan Johar asked Priyanka Chopra to get a ‘reality check’ as he blasted her

Karan Johar asked Priyanka Chopra to get a ‘reality check’ as he blasted her
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s whopping cost on daily meals will make you feel broke

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s whopping cost on daily meals will make you feel broke
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ sets to be demolished

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ sets to be demolished

Latest

view all