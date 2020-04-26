Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 26 2020
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s whopping cost on daily meals will make you feel broke

Sunday Apr 26, 2020

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh is reported to be giving in quite a huge sum for their everyday meals

Bollywood’s ultimate power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh know well how to charm their fans with not just their wit but also their undying attractiveness.

And to maintain that impeccable physique and to ensure they remain fit as a fiddle, the star couple is reported to be giving in quite a huge sum of money for their everyday meals.

As per a report by Times of India, the couple pays Rs90,000 each per month to a food supply agency called Personal Optimized Diet Supply (PODS) for a four-course meal.

However, on days when one of them is feeling a little extra hungry, they have to pay an added amount of Rs10,000 for the supplementary meal.

And knowing the two superstars and their busy, tight schedules that take them places all around the globe, food supply isn’t always easy, which is why they make a chef travel with them to different places, costing them an extra Rs12,000.

