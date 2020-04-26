Can't connect right now! retry
Salman Khan orders eggs, chicken for Panvel villagers amid lockdown

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is in self-isolation with close family members at his farmhouse, has ordered eggs and chickens for the villagers in Panvel.

The Dabangg actor ordered 10,000 eggs and chicken for the villagers as he took to Twitter and wrote, “Thank u Balaji Rao of Venky’s Chicken for the 10,000 eggs and chicken not once but twice for the villagers here in Panvel. Would request kindly let us have the same again for them and for me as well as they have run out of chicken and eggs and so have we.”

The Bharat actor is constantly updating his fans from the Panvel farmhouse urging for unity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He also released his coronavirus-themed single Pyaar Karona showcasing his singing skills amid the nationwide lockdown.

Khan wrote, “Emotionally paas rahona, physically duurr rahona, aise hi is lockdown tak #PyaarKarona!”

