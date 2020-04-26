Priyanka Chopra clings on to Indian roots as she puts on a saree at home with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra missing loved ones in India

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who is spending some time in self-isolation, has treated her fans with a loved-up photo in a traditional blue saree with hubby Nick Jonas.



The Sky Is Pink actress turned to Instagram and shared the adorable photo with the caption “Felt like wearing a saree. So I did... At home. Miss everyone. @nickjonas.”

The caption of the dazzling picture shows that Priyanka, who is currently in the US, seems to be missing her loved ones in India.

The Desi Girl looked stunning in blue saree with floral prints as she lovingly looked at her husband Nick, posing by her side in a casual white t-shirt.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time and fans of PeeCee were quick to flood the comments section with heart emojis for the actress.