Idris Elba sitcom cancelled by Netflix

Netflix has cancelled the sitcom featuring Idris Elba after just one series in which the actor starred as a struggling DJ and male nanny.



According to reports, the actor had been working on ideas for a second season of "Turn Up Charlie" but 'Netflix and Idris just didn't see eye to eye on it'.

Quoting a source, the Sunday Mirror newspaper reported: "Idris had hoped to get a second season rolling and was even working on new ideas but he couldn't get it to work".

The cancellation comes as a surprise because the actor recently revealed that he was excited about the second season.

"It's very exciting. I'm involved with the script creation, which is mainly seeding stories. But again, the scripts have taken on a life of their own.

"There are characters that have their own narrative strands now. And that's good, that's healthy," he said.

The actor, who co-created the eight episode series, revealed that he had worked hard to convince Netflix that he could be funny.