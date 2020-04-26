Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Apr 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Scarlett Johansson reveals she has been rejected constantly

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 26, 2020

She is currently looking forward to the release of her Marvel film "Black Widow"

Scarlett Johansson recently opened up about her career in Hollywood during an interview, revealing that she has faced a lot of rejection in her life.

Talking to Parade Magazine, the Avengers star said she has made a career out of being a second choice.

Scarlett said she appreciates when she is asked to play a role for which she has been rejected initially.

“Since a very young age, I’ve been rejected constantly…The best call you can receive is after you are rejected for something and then you get it. You appreciate it more. I’ve basically made a career out of being the second choice."

On the work front, the actress is looking forward to the release of Black Widow, a standalone movie that traces the origin of her character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film is set to release in November 2020.

