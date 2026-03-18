Cruz Beckham addresses estranged Brooklyn through music amid bitter feud

Cruz Beckham makes another attempt at reconciliation after no response from brother Brooklyn

Cruz Beckham seems to be using music to reach out to his estranged brother Brooklyn Beckham as one of his unreleased songs which he has been performing on tour, sounds strangely close to the family.

The 21-year-old singer wrote the song about a lonely boy breaking his mom’s heart which is reportedly the situation with Brooklyn and Victoria Beckham as he ignored her on UK Mother’s Day.

The song goes, “Loneliest boy, mama don’t talk too much / It’s breaking hеr heart / It shows in the small things that you don’t do.”

It continues, “I guess in thе end that it’s you, yourself, and you / Tell me how do you live, when you’ve got nobody to lose?” which fans guessed was a direct jab at his brother who has cut the Beckhams off.

Cruz’s song seems to be inspired from real life events as sources previously told the press Victoria is “completely heartbroken” over Brooklyn’s decision to sever ties with the family.

The youngest Beckham brother has time and time again tried to publicly reach out to Brooklyn, extending an olive branch through social media posts, and messages.

All of Brooklyn’s family recently paid him birthday tributes on social media as he turned 27, but he seems to have turned a deaf ear to his family’s attempts at reconciliation.