Zendaya offers personal tips for memorable wedding amid secret marriage buzz

Zendaya shares important wedding advice after rumours of tying the knot with Tom Holland

Zendaya, who might have just had a wedding with Tom Holland, listed down her essentials for a memorable wedding ceremony in a new interview.

The 29-year-old actress is currently engrossed in all wedding-related things as her upcoming movie The Drama with Robert Pattinson, focuses on a wedding, and attended the Los Angeles premiere in a wedding dress.

The Dune star was thus asked about her opinion of a great ceremony, and she said, “Good music. Really good music. Because, I don't know, it's like dance is a universal language and people need music to set the vibe, to get the vibes going, get the party started. So good music.”

Zendaya also shared her personal favourite song which gets people in the mood to dance, telling People Magazine, “I always say that This Is How We Do It [by Montell Jordan] always gets people going. As soon as everybody hears [it], everybody's up. It works every time."

The Euphoria alum was pulled into the swirling wedding rumours when her longtime friend and stylist Law Roach hinted at the couple already having tied the knot, in an interview at Actor Awards.

Since then, reports have emerged about Zendaya pairing her engagement ring with a wedding band in recent outings.

However, the couple themselves have not confirmed or denied the speculations.