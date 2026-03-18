Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's secret Oscars night finally revealed

While Hollywood was busy handing out trophies, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were playing a different game – one that didn’t involve the red carpet.

The power couple skipped the 2026 Oscars entirely, choosing instead to quietly bounce between the most exclusive afterparties in town. And yes, people noticed.

At first, it was all whispers – did they or didn’t they show up? Turns out, they did. Swift and Kelce were eventually spotted at Jay-Z and Beyonce’s ultra-private bash at Chateau Marmont.

But don’t expect paparazzi chaos.

They “stayed very, very under the radar,” according to reports, with insiders adding the pair “spent most of their evening ensconced in the hills, far from the flashbulbs and fans.”

Translation: stealth mode activated.

They didn’t stop there. The duo also made time for another A-list gathering hosted by Madonna and Guy Oseary, where they reportedly “mostly hung.”

So why skip the main event? Simple – they’re controlling the spotlight, not chasing it.

Meanwhile, Kelce locked in his NFL future, confirming he’ll stick with the Kansas City Chiefs for another season, keeping his on-field legacy intact while his off-field fame keeps climbing.

Back at the Oscars, Michael B. Jordan stole the show, beating Timothee Chalamet for Best Actor.

"I'm so honoured to call you a collaborator and a friend," Jordan said. "You gave me the opportunity and the space to be seen."

"I stand here because of the people who came before me - Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, Will Smith."

Meanwhile, One Battle After Another dominated the night, while Paul Thomas Anderson finally grabbed long-overdue wins.

Moral of Oscars night? Some stars win awards. Others win the afterparty.