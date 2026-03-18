Peter Parker re-meets MJ in new 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer: Watch

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' hits theatres on July 30

Peter Parker is starting from scratch in the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer.

On Wednesday, March 18, Sony Pictures unveiled the full official trailer for the upcoming fourth installment of the Spider-Man franchise after teasing the trailer in bits and pieces with the help of fans.

The trailer shows Peter Parker (Tom Holland), navigating his new life following the events of 2021’s No Way Home, where Doctor Strange cast a spell to make everyone forget about Spider-Man’s identity — including his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon).

The trailer begins with Peter watching Ned’s vlog of his and MJ’s first day at MIT. After watching his friends from afar for a while, Peter finally re-meets MJ when he attends her housewarming party, unable to do anything as Flash (Tony Revolori) flirts with her. “Sometimes, Spider-Man has to do the hard thing, even if it breaks Peter Parker’s heart,” Peter narrates.

The film also places Peter at a crossroads as he seemingly starts to lose his powers. Seeking answers, Peter visits Dr. Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk, who tells him that his DNA is mutating, and that Spider-Man is undergoing a sort of “rebirth.”

Apart from Mark Ruffalo’s cameo, the trailer re-introduces Frank Castle aka The Punisher (Jon Bernthal). The new cast also includes Stranger Things star Sadie Sink in an unspecified role, though she does not make an appearance in the trailer. Fans speculate that Sink is playing X-Men character Jean Grey, though they will have to wait until the film’s premiere on July 30 to find out for certain.