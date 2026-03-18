Why Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's daughters 'blame' dad for breaking family

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban ended their marriage of 19 years after 'irreconcilable differences'

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s divorce has reportedly turned their daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret closer to their mother while they have built some resentment towards the singer.

The former spouses’ daughter Sunday, 17, recently mentioned her mom, 58, as her “biggest inspiration” in a new interview, and did not talk about her father at all.

Reports emerged about an estrangement in the family, following the Elle Australia interview, which reportedly hurt Urban.

Insiders knowing the situation, shared that the Big Little Lies star has not turned the girls against their dad but they have come to their own conclusions, which involves resentment towards the country singer.

As for Urban, the source noted that he hasn’t tried making things better and Sunday and Faith are “blaming” him for the breaking of their family.

While Urban is “hurt” a source for him told Daily Mail that he “feels” like he can mend his relationship with his daughters.

The former couple called it quits after almost 20 years to their marriage and are not on speaking terms after the finalisation of their divorce.

“Things got really bad at the end of their relationship and haven’t rebounded. Keith seems to really want to live the single life, almost like a midlife crisis since the split,” noted the source,

They added that the Babygirl actress doesn't feel like she knows Urban anymore, since he has changed so much since.