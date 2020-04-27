Salman Khan urges people to take necessary precautions to stay safe

Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Apr 27 2020
Salman Khan urges people to take necessary precautions, stay safe

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has once again appealed to the people to take necessary precautions and stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In his video message, the Bharat actor said, “In times like these, the only thing that matters is your and your family’s health.”

He went on to say, “Until a vaccine is discovered, soap is our hope. Wash your hands frequently and stay protected.”

“My appeal to you all is to take necessary precautions and stay safe,” he urged the people.

Salman Khan is currently self-isolating with close family members at his Panvel farmhouse since India announced a countrywide lockdown.

The Dabangg actor, who believes this experience was similar to living in the Bigg Boss house, minus the eliminations, recently released coronavirus-themed song Pyaar Karona to create awareness among the people regarding the disease.

