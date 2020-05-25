Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday May 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Sonam Kapoor extends Eid greetings

By
Web Desk

Monday May 25, 2020

Sonam Kapoor extends Eid greetings

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor, who recently celebrated her second wedding anniversary with husband Anand Ahuja in New Delhi amid the coronavirus pandemic, has extended Eid greetings to all her Muslim friends and fans.

The Neerja actress turned to Instagram and shared her adorable throwback photo with the caption, “Eid Mubarak my brothers and sisters, may this year's trials and tribulations become foundations of a better tomorrow.”

She went on to say “Thank you for praying for us this whole holy month of Ramazan. Have a blessed Eid.”

Muslims in India are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today Monday, May 25, 2020.

More From Bollywood:

Bhumi Pednekar speaks out against humans causing destruction to the planet

Bhumi Pednekar speaks out against humans causing destruction to the planet
Akshay Kumar’s 'Prithviraj Palace' set to be demolished before monsoon hits

Akshay Kumar’s 'Prithviraj Palace' set to be demolished before monsoon hits
Sameera Reddy opens up on her experiences as a new mom

Sameera Reddy opens up on her experiences as a new mom
Ananya Panday believes after her debut, 'everything became so real’

Ananya Panday believes after her debut, 'everything became so real’
Anil Kapoor reminisces upon his time working on ‘Mr India’

Anil Kapoor reminisces upon his time working on ‘Mr India’
Kangana Ranaut reveals her family’s reaction to her real estate purchase

Kangana Ranaut reveals her family’s reaction to her real estate purchase
'Salman Khan thinks the world is conspiring against him': Hrithik Roshan

'Salman Khan thinks the world is conspiring against him': Hrithik Roshan
Madhuri ecstatic after Shah Rukh Khan likes her song ‘Candle’

Madhuri ecstatic after Shah Rukh Khan likes her song ‘Candle’
Arjun Kapoor finds another reason to pull Katrina Kaif's leg as mango season approaches

Arjun Kapoor finds another reason to pull Katrina Kaif's leg as mango season approaches
Nora Fatehi extends Eid greetings to fans, expresses gratitude for good health

Nora Fatehi extends Eid greetings to fans, expresses gratitude for good health
“In the end, it’s Faith that keeps us going”, says Shah Rukh Khan in his Eid message

“In the end, it’s Faith that keeps us going”, says Shah Rukh Khan in his Eid message
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra’s first ever picture together wins hearts

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra’s first ever picture together wins hearts

Latest

view all