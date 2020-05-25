Sonam Kapoor extends Eid greetings

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor, who recently celebrated her second wedding anniversary with husband Anand Ahuja in New Delhi amid the coronavirus pandemic, has extended Eid greetings to all her Muslim friends and fans.



The Neerja actress turned to Instagram and shared her adorable throwback photo with the caption, “Eid Mubarak my brothers and sisters, may this year's trials and tribulations become foundations of a better tomorrow.”

She went on to say “Thank you for praying for us this whole holy month of Ramazan. Have a blessed Eid.”



Muslims in India are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today Monday, May 25, 2020.