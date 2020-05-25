Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Karan Johar celebrates 48th birthday today

Acclaimed Indian filmmaker Karan Johar is celebrating his 48th birthday today and he received love and wishes from B-town celebrities.

Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others turned to Instagram and extended love and wishes to Karan Johar.

Sonam, while sharing a throwback photos with Karan, wrote, “Happy happy birthday darling @karanjohar my fellow Gemini, who is as fashion-obsessed and has film running through his blood like me. Can’t wait to celebrate you and give you a big kiss and hug. Love you!”

Kareena also took to Instagram and shared an endearing photo with the filmmaker to warmly wish him.

Ananya Panday shared a story and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the best of the [email protected] love you loads.”


