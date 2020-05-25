Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz request for prayers after contracting coronavirus

Pakistani actors Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir have requested fans for prayers after the celebrity couple tested positive for novel coronavirus.



Acclaimed morning show host Nida Yasir took to Instagram and confirmed that she, her husband Yasir Nawaz and daughter have tested positive for coronavirus and currently they are isolated.

Nida shared a photo of herself with daughter and husband and wrote, “Quarantine partners.”

Updating the fans and friends on their health, Nida wrote, “we r fine Alhumdullilah. but tested positive. isolated.”



She went on to say “our boys are fine they are negative. plz pray for us.”

Nida also extended Eid greetings to the fans and friends, saying “EID MUBARAK.”

Yasir also turned to the photo-video sharing platform and shared the same family photo. He wrote, “Dua ki durkhast hey Allah sub acha karey ga inshallah (Need your prayers, May Allah bless everyone).”

