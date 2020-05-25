Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz request for prayers after contracting coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Monday May 25, 2020

Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz request for prayers after contracting coronavirus

Pakistani actors Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir have requested fans for prayers after the celebrity couple tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Acclaimed morning show host Nida Yasir took to Instagram and confirmed that she, her husband Yasir Nawaz and daughter have tested positive for coronavirus and currently they are isolated.

Nida shared a photo of herself with daughter and husband and wrote, “Quarantine partners.”

Updating the fans and friends on their health, Nida wrote, “we r fine Alhumdullilah. but tested positive. isolated.”

She went on to say “our boys are fine they are negative. plz pray for us.”

Nida also extended Eid greetings to the fans and friends, saying “EID MUBARAK.”

Yasir also turned to the photo-video sharing platform and shared the same family photo. He wrote, “Dua ki durkhast hey Allah sub acha karey ga inshallah (Need your prayers, May Allah bless everyone).”

View this post on Instagram

Dua ki durkhast hey allah sub acha karey ga inshallah

A post shared by Yasir Nawaz (@itsyasirnawaz) on

Previously, there were reports that Nida Yasir, along with her husband Yasir Nawaz, has tested positive for coronavirus.

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck returning as Batman?

Ben Affleck returning as Batman?
Kevin Hart hid the pain from brutal car crash in front of hospital staff

Kevin Hart hid the pain from brutal car crash in front of hospital staff
Kate Middleton feels 'exhausted, trapped and wheeled out' with her royal role

Kate Middleton feels 'exhausted, trapped and wheeled out' with her royal role
Chris Evans rejected 'Captain America' multiple times due debilitating fear

Chris Evans rejected 'Captain America' multiple times due debilitating fear

Cameron Diaz weighs in the possibility of a return towards acting

Cameron Diaz weighs in the possibility of a return towards acting
Meghan Markle's wedding dress was disapproved by Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle's wedding dress was disapproved by Queen Elizabeth II
Hareem Farooq keeps birthday celebrations simple due to COVID-19 outbreak

Hareem Farooq keeps birthday celebrations simple due to COVID-19 outbreak
Princess Diana's ways of charming the public through her photos

Princess Diana's ways of charming the public through her photos
Queen’s Brian May details ‘near death’ experience after heart attack

Queen’s Brian May details ‘near death’ experience after heart attack
'Ertuğrul': Hyped Pakistani fans asked to sit tight as more episode get ready to air

'Ertuğrul': Hyped Pakistani fans asked to sit tight as more episode get ready to air
Demi Lovato rallies to support the rights of the trans community

Demi Lovato rallies to support the rights of the trans community
Nick Jonas pens down heartfelt note for Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas pens down heartfelt note for Priyanka Chopra

Latest

view all