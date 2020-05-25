Amanda Bynes updates fans after two-month rehab: 'I'm back on track'

Amanda Bynes had been seeking treatment at a rehabilitation facility, during which she went missing on social media.

The actress had earlier announced a surprise engagement, which was later called off because of her conservatorship, as well as shocking pregnancy news.

It was only recently that Bynes revealed on Instagram that she spent two months in treatment for social anxiety, but she's currently "back on track" to achieving her goals.

"Update: Getting my Bachelor's degree from FIDM. Taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA. Looking forward to starting my online store in the future #goals," she began. "Spent the last 2 months in treatment. Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well!" she wrote in her post.

She added, "I'm now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week."

However, Bynes also included an interesting piece of information pertaining to her relationship status. She revealed she's still engaged to "the love of [her] life Paul."

While Amanda didn't acknowledge the pregnancy announcement she made back in March, her lawyer released a statement addressing pregnancy speculations. "Amanda is not pregnant,” David Esquibias told E! News. “And she is sheltering in a safe location.”