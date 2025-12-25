Channing Tatum remembers late James Ransone in emotional statement

James Ransone, Channing Tatum worked together in 'The Son of No One'

Channing Tatum has finally spoken about the sudden death of James Ransone.

On December 19, the world was struck by the news of the 46-year-old actor’s death.

As per the county medical examiner, the James was found dead last week in Los Angeles and his death was ruled a suicide.

Tatum, who shared screen with the late actor in 2011 crime thriller The Son of No One, has remembered the It actor in emotional post days after latter’s demise.

Taking it to his Instagram story, the 21 Jump Street actor shared a photo of him along with Ransone and wrote a heartwarming note to remember him.

Channing wrote, “There ain’t words for these things.” He confessed that James was one of the realest friend he’s ever had.

“But you my friend.. was one of the realest”, he said while adding, “I remember being in every conversation with you and just always being like I wonder what he’s gonna say Lololol.”

The Magic Mike actor concluded his statement by writing, “I love you PJ I’ll see you on the next one my G.”

The duo collaborated in the 2011 crime movie directed by Dito Montiel. The film also featured Al Pacino, Ray Liotta, Katie Holmes and Juliette Binoche.