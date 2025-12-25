Palace drops tribute for royal previously sixth in line of succession

Palace drops sweet tribute to royal princess amid Christmas celebration

The royal family have another reason to celebrate the festive season as a treasured member of King Charles’s inner circle is set to mark a big milestone.

While the public is very well-acquainted with the younger generation of royals, namely the Waleses and the Edinburghs being on top of the list, there is a special lot of royal member who don’t make as many headlines but also significance in the family.

Princess Alexandra, Lady Ogilvy, who continues to support the royal family as working royal, marked her 89th birthday.

During the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, she was the sixth in line to the throne and had been a close friend of the late monarch. She was even the bridesmaid during her wedding in 1947.

Now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Prince Archie holds the spot in King Charles’s reign as sixth in line to the throne.