 
Geo News

Palace drops tribute for royal previously sixth in line of succession

King Charles honours special member of the royal inner circle with message

By
A. Akmal
|

December 25, 2025

Palace drops sweet tribute to royal princess amid Christmas celebration
Palace drops sweet tribute to royal princess amid Christmas celebration

The royal family have another reason to celebrate the festive season as a treasured member of King Charles’s inner circle is set to mark a big milestone.

While the public is very well-acquainted with the younger generation of royals, namely the Waleses and the Edinburghs being on top of the list, there is a special lot of royal member who don’t make as many headlines but also significance in the family.

Princess Alexandra, Lady Ogilvy, who continues to support the royal family as working royal, marked her 89th birthday.

During the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, she was the sixth in line to the throne and had been a close friend of the late monarch. She was even the bridesmaid during her wedding in 1947.

Palace drops tribute for royal previously sixth in line of succession

During the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, she was the sixth in line to the throne and had been a close friend of the late monarch. She was even the bridesmaid during her wedding in 1947.

Now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Prince Archie holds the spot in King Charles’s reign as sixth in line to the throne.

More From Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti enjoy quiet date ahead of Christmas
Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti enjoy quiet date ahead of Christmas
Christine McGuinness gets into Christmas spirt amid major decision with ex Paddy
Christine McGuinness gets into Christmas spirt amid major decision with ex Paddy
Travis Kelce's retirement appears final after telling statement
Travis Kelce's retirement appears final after telling statement
Brooks Nader reveals her least favourite Holiday decorations
Brooks Nader reveals her least favourite Holiday decorations
'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp gives important advice to child stars
'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp gives important advice to child stars
Kate Winslet shares background to her directional debut 'Goodbye June'
Kate Winslet shares background to her directional debut 'Goodbye June'