Kristin Davis reveals THIS awkward scene in 'Sex and the City'

Kristin Davis starred as Charlotte York in 'Sex and the City'

Kristin Davis reflected on one of her awkward experiences filming Sex and the City admitting that one particular love scene left her feeling 'cranky'.

Davis on her recent appearance on Are You a Charlotte? podcast, she shared the candid behind-the-scenes detail about the HBO series.

She played the role of Charlotte York as she co-starred with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kim Cattrall.

Davis talked about the filming of the second season episode Four Women and a Funeral in which Charlotte falls for a widower whom she meets at a cemetery.

The character, played by Kurt Deutsch, was later revealed to be faking his grief.

Davis clarified that her discomfort wasn’t with the actor himself, but with the late‑night filming schedule and the awkwardness of the scene.

“I just didn’t love that one sex scene,” she said, noting she had to come in at 11 p.m. to shoot it which added to her frustration.

The 60-year-old also described the unusual dynamic of filming intimate scenes with guest actors who often felt out of place.

“A guy would just show up on set, and you’re just in bed with them. That’s not a normal guy part. So they would be just a little thrown off,” she recalled.

While she tried to make the situation comfortable, she admitted that sometimes it didn’t work as smoothly as hoped.

"and this would be one of them," she added.