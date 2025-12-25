Travis Kelce gives heartwarming glimpse into Taylor Swift's kitchen secrets

Travis Kelce and fiancée Taylor Swift enjoy spending time cooking together

Taylor Swift has contributed to Travis Kelce’s life in more ways than one, and besides being “the love” of his life, she has also reduced his visits to the doctors.

The 36-year-old NFL star credited his future wife, also 36, for helping him eat healthier because of her skilled cooking, during the Christmas special podcast of New Heights.

Talking to his brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, Travis shared that he recently got a bread slicer for the pop superstar which turned out to become her favourite present.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end got the machine for the Opalite hitmaker because she has “been throwing together so much f–king sourdough.”

The star athlete added, “Gosh, I’ve got the best gut health there is. I love you, Tay.”

Jason agreed with the choice of present for the professional bread maker, saying, “slicing is a big deal. It is true. One of the unfortunate things with making fresh bread is trying to cut that s–t. It’s hard.”

The Fate if Ophelia songstress has been talking about sourdough bread in all her recent interviews, calling it her latest hyper fixations.

During her interview at her future husband’s podcast, Taylor shared, “The sourdough has taken over my life in a huge way. I’m really talking about bread 60 percent of the time now.”