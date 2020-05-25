Meghan Markle recalls being treated by royal courtiers as an outcast

Meghan Markle believed royal courtiers conspired against her in order to damage her reputation once she moved into the Kensington Palace after getting married to Prince Harry.



According to the Duchess's close friend, Meghan began to fear that the palace’s courtiers were determined to defame her due to her American style of management.



The Sunday Times quoted the friend as saying, "She was convinced there was a conspiracy against her and so she basically put herself in self-isolation when they moved to Frogmore."

“I think she felt like an outsider from the start. This wasn’t the life she was used to and she wanted out," it added.

She also started to feel isolated and her economic independence was at stake, which according to her friend, was the driving force behind her and Harry's exit from the royal family.

“One of the things Meghan struggled with was not earning an income,” said a friend. “She has always worked and I think she felt unfulfilled. Having financial freedom was a big part of them wanting to leave."

The outlet also mentions how the couple, despite Prince Harry's loneliness in LA, has struck a friendship with Adele and even Leonardo DiCaprio, whom he met at last year’s Google Camp.

“I am sure their social life will consist of dinner parties with people they can trust and connect with,” Melanie Bromley, the head of news operations for NBC’s E! channel told The Sunday Times.

“They are going to be very wary about opening up their social circle too much, as fraternizing with the wrong people has the potential to be hugely damaging to their image and plans," she added.