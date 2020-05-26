Shakira delighted as her ‘Waka Waka’ video crosses 2.5 billion views on YouTube

Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira has thanked her fans after Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) video crossed 2.5 billion views on YouTube.



The singer turned to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously to share the happy moment.

Sharing video clip on microblogging site Twitter, Shakira says “Just heard that the Waka video has reached 2.5 BILLION views. Incredible.”

The Try Everything singer thanked the fans saying “You guys really are amazing. Thank you!”

Shakira released her famous Waka Waka song during inauguration of FIFA World Cup held in South Africa in 2010.

It was the official 2010 FIFA World Cup song.



Spain lifted FIFA 2010 trophy by defeating Netherlands.