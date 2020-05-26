Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Iqra Aziz prays for the PIA crash victims this Eid

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 26, 2020

Iqra Aziz’s message on Eid will melt your heart

Pakistan’s celebrity couple Yasir Hussain and his wife Iqra Aziz, who tied the knot in December 2019, celebrated first their Eid together after their marriage.

The Suno Chanda actress took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt message on the occasion of Eid.

She wrote, “This Eid, with a heavy heart let’s all pray together for our country. The tragedy that has taken away many precious lives and dreams, will forever be etched onto our minds.”

“It has taught us that absolutely nothing in this life shall be taken for granted,” Iqra said and added that “Let’s cherish our loved ones! Let’s learn to fill our hearts with gratitude and positivity because these are the only things that can help us through the tough times.”

She extended Eid greetings saying “Eid Mubarak to you all and remember to say a prayer for everyone who is hurting.”

Meanwhile, Yasir turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with wifey Iqra Aziz and extended Eid greetings.

Tagging Iqra, he wrote, “Eid Mubarak.”

The photo has won the hearts on the social media.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez heartbroken after wedding postponed due to COVID-19

Jennifer Lopez heartbroken after wedding postponed due to COVID-19
Ben Affleck returning as Batman?

Ben Affleck returning as Batman?
Kevin Hart hid the pain from brutal car crash in front of hospital staff

Kevin Hart hid the pain from brutal car crash in front of hospital staff
Kate Middleton feels 'exhausted, trapped and wheeled out' with her royal role

Kate Middleton feels 'exhausted, trapped and wheeled out' with her royal role
Chris Evans rejected 'Captain America' multiple times due debilitating fear

Chris Evans rejected 'Captain America' multiple times due debilitating fear

Cameron Diaz weighs in the possibility of a return towards acting

Cameron Diaz weighs in the possibility of a return towards acting
Meghan Markle's wedding dress was disapproved by Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle's wedding dress was disapproved by Queen Elizabeth II
Hareem Farooq keeps birthday celebrations simple due to COVID-19 outbreak

Hareem Farooq keeps birthday celebrations simple due to COVID-19 outbreak
Princess Diana's ways of charming the public through her photos

Princess Diana's ways of charming the public through her photos
Queen’s Brian May details ‘near death’ experience after heart attack

Queen’s Brian May details ‘near death’ experience after heart attack
'Ertuğrul': Hyped Pakistani fans asked to sit tight as more episode get ready to air

'Ertuğrul': Hyped Pakistani fans asked to sit tight as more episode get ready to air
Demi Lovato rallies to support the rights of the trans community

Demi Lovato rallies to support the rights of the trans community

Latest

view all