Iqra Aziz prays for the PIA crash victims this Eid

Iqra Aziz’s message on Eid will melt your heart

Pakistan’s celebrity couple Yasir Hussain and his wife Iqra Aziz, who tied the knot in December 2019, celebrated first their Eid together after their marriage.



The Suno Chanda actress took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt message on the occasion of Eid.

She wrote, “This Eid, with a heavy heart let’s all pray together for our country. The tragedy that has taken away many precious lives and dreams, will forever be etched onto our minds.”

“It has taught us that absolutely nothing in this life shall be taken for granted,” Iqra said and added that “Let’s cherish our loved ones! Let’s learn to fill our hearts with gratitude and positivity because these are the only things that can help us through the tough times.”



She extended Eid greetings saying “Eid Mubarak to you all and remember to say a prayer for everyone who is hurting.”

Meanwhile, Yasir turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with wifey Iqra Aziz and extended Eid greetings.

Tagging Iqra, he wrote, “Eid Mubarak.”

The photo has won the hearts on the social media.

