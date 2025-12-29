Miranda Lambert announces death of her 15-year-old chihuahua named Cher

The Grammy-winning musician has had nine rescue dogs over the years

Miranda Lambert is mourning the loss of her beloved dog, Cher.

The country icon, 42, announced that her fur baby crossed the rainbow bridge at 15 years old on Saturday, December 27. Lambert, a rescue dog mom of nine, paid a touching Instagram tribute to Cher with a photo carousel of their journey together.

“Cher gave us 15 years of love and all the chihuahua attitude and energy she had to give. And if you ever had a chi chi you know what I mean,” the mourning dog parent began her tribute which was set to the song Dog Years by HARDY.

The multi-Grammy-winner adopted Cher from a shelter in 2010, when the pup was just ten weeks old. “I put her in my overalls pocket at the shelter and that was it!”

Lambert recalled Cher’s first big trip when she took the tyke to the ACM awards in Las Vegas, asking her stylist to match her dress to Cher’s fawn coat so they could match on the red carpet. Cher turned out to be Lambert’s good luck charm as she bagged an award that night. “She was on every tour I have done since. Thank you to her sweet soul for all the road miles she traveled.”

Lambert was a rescue dog mom of 9 when she met her second husband Brendan McLoughlin (she was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015). That was seven years ago, and now the pack is down to just one dog, Bellamy.

Reflecting on losing almost all of her canine family over the years, Lambert wrote, “We sure are ready for a break from the heartbreak y’all. But they are worth every tear we have cried.”

The tribute concluded, "Animals bring so much joy but I sure do wish dog years didn’t go by so fast. Rescue’s forever…”