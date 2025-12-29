Jen Affleck move to tears over thoughtful Christmas gift from husband

Jen Affleck broke down into tears as she received a special Christmas gift from her husband, Zac.

Dancing With The Stars performer, in a video shared on Instagram, unwrapped the present that send her instantly into sobs.

‘I’m already crying,” she says at the start of the clip, joking that it must be “that time of the month” when everything makes her emotional.

The present in question was a preserved version of the gold fringe dress she wore during DWTS‘ viral TikTok Night—one of her most memorable performances on the show.

In the video when she asks Zac, how does he know that it was her favourite dress, her husband said, “I wanted it to represent your postpartum journey.”

He went on to praise her confidence, strength and healing she found through the season. The two share an emotional hug before Jen manages to say through tears, “This is better than the Mirrorball. I’m not even kidding.”

Fans on social media didn’t hold back and cheered on the adorable couple saying.

“This is a beautiful gift that shows your partner how much you’re thinking of them,” said one Reddit user. “Zac isn’t my fave but as someone that is obsessed with giftgiving, this is really lovely.”

Another wrote, “OK but this is super sweet and shows he’s really trying.”

Jen completed her Dancing with The Stars season 34 in the fall 2025, where she partnered up professional dancer Jan Ravnik and was eliminated in October.