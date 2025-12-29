Meghan Markle’s holiday rules leave Archie laughing

Meghan Markle had royals and holiday fans chuckling with an anecdote about the one big gift she definitely won’t be giving her son Prince Archie not even for Christmas.

At a November Netflix event following a screening of The After, the Duchess of Sussex shared how her budding photographer son reacted when she bought him a camera after family friend and acclaimed photographer Misan Harriman showed him the ropes.

“But it’s not a Leica like Misan’s, ” Meghan recalled Archie telling her with all the earnestness of a pint‑sized art critic.

“You are not getting a Leica! Not even for Christmas, ” she laughed, a nod to the premium German brand’s eye‑watering price tag and the realities of parenting in Montecito.

The light‑hearted moment, featured in her With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration Netflix special, reflects how the duchess blends humour with heartfelt family traditions.

In the festive episode which premiered December 3 she invited viewers into her holiday world, from crafting personalized Advent calendars for Archie and Princess Lilibet to creating Christmas crackers filled with thoughtful little surprises.

Handwritten notes and tiny treasures combine with classic British traditions she’s carried over to California.

Meghan and Prince Harry have clearly carved out their own cosy festive rituals and they’re bound to put smiles on the faces of their children even without luxury lenses under the tree.

“I hope these become a long standing tradition and every tradition has to start somewhere,” she said.