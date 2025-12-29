Cardi B shuts down Stefon Diggs tension speculations with new move

Cardi B sets the record straight about Stefon Diggs' relationship after Christmas apart

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs might not look like it but they are still going strong and very much in love in their private life.

The 33-year-old rapper shut down the speculations about any tensions between her and the NFL star with a public display of love for her beau.

The Budak Yellow hitmaker made a glamorous appearance at the New England Patriots’ game against the New York Jets to cheer on her wide receiver boyfriend.

Cardi donned a Barbie-esque outfit for the occasion, which brought all the spotlight on her during the game and on social media.

The Please Me songstress wore a pink tweed jacket with a white button-down and a grey miniskirt, taking it up a notch with a pearl belt.

Along with Cardi’s Barbie-themed ensemble, her appearance drew attention because it signaled that there is no trouble in her paradise with Diggs, contrary to social media rumours.

Social media sleuths raised their eyebrows after Diggs and Cardi both spent Christmas apart, with their separate children they share with former partners.

The couple started dating this year in February and welcomed their baby boy on November 4, whose face and name they haven’t yet revealed.